Governor Vetos ‘Toilet to Tap’ Bill

Governor Rick Scott has vetoed the controversial bill known as toilet to tap. As Jake Stofan tells us the decision comes after environmental groups and thousands of Floridians expressed concerns over potential health and environmental impacts.

Governor Rick Scott has been sparring with his veto pen this year, but after a wave of calls against the toilet to tap legislation, the Governor struck the legislation down. It comes as Scott is expected to enter into the race for U.S. Senate Monday.

Everything the governor does now is going to be viewed through a political looking glass.

Aliki Moncrief with the Florida Conservation voters says when it comes to the environment Scott’s record is far from clean.

“The Governor is really trying to green his record and if we were to peel back and look over the entirety of his term he does not have a strong environmental record,” said Moncrief.

In his last year in office Scott has touted $4 billion in the 2018 budget for environmental spending. $50 million for springs restoration alone.

Environmentalists say the legislation would have allowed treated waste water to be pumped into the aquifer. Their fear: polluting 90% of Floridians drinking water and Florida’s more than 700 springs.

“If that ever gets into the aquifer it’s going to be virtually impossible to clean the aquifer,” said Dr. Ronald Saff with Physicians for Social Responsibility.

Brian Lee is with Citizens Against Contaminated Aquifer Water. He says The veto only stands to help Scott’s political ambitions.

“I am certain he does not want to be known as, ‘The Poopy Water Governor’,” said Lee.

More than 3,000 signed petitions opposing the bill were received by the Governor’s Office.

The Governor cited concerns over protecting the aquifer’s water quality in his veto letter. and asked the Department of Environmental Protection to work with lawmakers going forward to improve any future attempts at passing the legislation.