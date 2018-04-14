Hundreds Rally in Support of the Second Amendment at State Capitol

Supporters of the second amendment rallied at state Capitol’s throughout the country Saturday.

For the second time this year hundreds of gun owners rallied on the Florida State Capitol grounds to stand up for their second amendment rights.

“And that right shall not be infringed. I don’t know why people have a hard time understanding this part of it,” said Howard Wemple from Auburndale.

Attendees say they believe there is a nationwide effort to suppress law abiding citizens right to own a gun.

“That’s why we’re here today, is to speak up against that assault, to stand up against it, to say no,” said former state Representative Mike Hill.

Brandi Miller says after she was shot 31 years ago, it secured her feelings on firearms.

“Blew my face off, my throat apart, my heart, my stomach and I think every woman should be armed,” said Miller.

Many here support the mental health and school safety aspects of legislation passed in response to Parkland, but they disagree that firearm sales should be banned for those under 21.

“Taking away the rights of 18 to 20 year old’s to even own a rifle to defend their home is an overreach. I feel like the school safety side of it is at least a step in the right direction,” said Jacksonville resident Uriah Denton.

“I think every American has the right to own a gun, especially 18 year olds,” said Bradenton local Christopher Greeley.

The gun control aspects of the bill have turned some against Governor Rick Scott.

“Governor Rick Scott, he’s a traitor,” said Jeremy, a Pensacola resident who did not wish to reveal his last name.+

The anger towards Scott from second amendment supporters is likely to cost him votes in the race for U.S Senate… how many votes is still unclear.

At least fourteen municipal governments are suing the state to overturn a ban on tougher gun regulations at the local level