Amidst Scheduled Student Walkouts, More Acts of Gun Violence Shock the State

Two acts of gun violence in two days in Florida are making national headlines.

A school shooting injuring one in Marion county and a lone gunman killing two Sheriffs deputies in Gilchrist county.

Students around the state walked out of class at 10 am.

Friday was the 19th anniversary of the Columbine shooting.

The protest is a continuation of a nationwide movement, sparked by the parkland school shooting… the rallying cry. Never again.

“It’s just not good to be in schools that are dangerous,” said Tallahassee High School Freshman Carely Garcia.

But the just before the protest began, news of yet another school shooting in the state broke.

The news brought high school teacher Janalee Jarrett to tears.

“I’m just crushed, just so sad that we can’t stop it. We’re supposed to be able to control and direct our government and it’s not happening,” said Jarrett.

The shooting comes just a day after two sheriffs deputies were shot and killed in cold blood in Gilchrist county.

“The reality of it is… it is unfortunately common. It is common… acrimony directed at law enforcement officers because they are law enforcement officers,” said Walton County Sheriff and President of the Florida Sheriff’s Association, Mike Atkinson.

In response to the shooting of Sgt. Noel Ramirez and Deputy Taylor Lindsey FDLE said in a statement, “Our case is active. Our thoughts and sympathies are with the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office and the families of Sgt. Ramirez and Deputy Lindsey.”

To protesters the two shootings are more examples supporting the need for change.

“The Government really needs to start listening to us and our concerns about gun violence, because they not fake. They’re a serious issue that we need to address,” said High School Sophomore and organizer of the walkout at Rickards High School in Tallahassee, Tessa Jones.

And despite the two recent tragedies students remain hopeful change is on the horizon.