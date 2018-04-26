Clemency Division Puts Felons Rights in Hands of Voters

State officials received a reprieve from a Federal Appellate court just hours before they were to begin re-writing the states rules for clemency after a lower Federal judge declared the system unconstitutional. As Mike Vasilinda tells us, organizers behind a felons rights amendment on the November ballot are happy to see the court suit on hold.

The appeals court decision sites the 14th amendment, which specifically says the right to vote can not be abridged or denied “except for participation in rebellion, or other crime. Renowned civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump says the court overlooked the obvious.

“The fact the one out of five black men in the state of Florida can not vote” says Crump.

The last minute order effectively leaves the clemency process intact.

“Has he ever threatened you?” Asked Governor Rick Scott at one Clemency meeting.

At least until November, when voters could decide to restore voting rights to anyone who has completed their sentence.

The organizers behind the felons rights amendment, Amendment Four, are pleased there’s not going to be a court battle, while they’re pushing the campaign.

A spokesperson told us they worried a competing court suit would confuse voters.

Clemency expert Mark Schlakman disagrees.

“The opinion raises awareness about what’s in play in Florida today. Many people are unaware” says Schlakman.

The court ’s opinion did leave open the possibility of finding the state’s process discriminatory. One way or the other, Democratic Gubernatorial hopeful Andrew Gillum says the policy has to change.

“If I’ve got the ability to be Governor of the State of Florida, we’re going to do it through executive order. However, I think the most sustainable solution is a constitutional amendment” says Gillum.

Felons rights will likely be more of an issue in the GOP Gubernatorial primary that in the Democratic primary.

It is unlikely the federal appellate court will hear the states appeal until after the November election, which means voters will have spoken on the felons rights amendment and elected a new Governor and Cabinet.