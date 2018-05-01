NRA Requests Anonymity for Plaintiff in Lawsuit Against the State

Former NRA President Marion Hammer is no stranger to threats and harassment.

“You have to be cautious, you have to be alert,” said Hammer.

But she says following the Parkland shooting, the threats are worse than ever.

Hammer estimates the threats total in the thousands.

The profanity laced, typo ridden e-mails condemn Hammer to eternal suffering and even threaten her family.

“Am I afraid? I’m concerned, but it’s not going to keep me from standing up for my beliefs,” said Hammer.

Fearing for the safety of a 19-year-old woman interested in joining the Federal lawsuit against Florida’s law banning those under 21 from purchasing a gun, the NRA is asking for the court to allow her to remain anonymous.

“Nobody should have to go through that for simply standing up for their rights,” said Hammer.

In a court filing, the NRA says it expects Attorney General Pam Bondi to oppose the motion to allow the woman to keep her anonymity.

First amendment advocates say the request for anonymity is generally reserved for victims of sexual crimes, not for civil cases.

“Someone who asserts themselves into a lawsuit of wide public concern, I think needs to come fourth,” said President of the First Amendment Foundation Barbara Petersen.

The Attorney General’s Office has until Friday to respond.

A 19-year-old Florida man who wants the court to allow the NRA to describe his story in the lawsuit has also requested anonymity.