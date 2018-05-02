Candidates Spending Big and Early

Spending for political ads in Flordia has already topped thirteen million ($13,000,000.00) in the race to be Florida’s next Governor and U-S Senator. As Mike Vasilinda tells us, such early spending was used to be considered foolish, but not necessarily so in todays world of self funders.

Rick Scott is already up with his third TV spot, including one in Spanish, in his race for the U-S Senate.

“I approve this message because it’s time to make Washington get to work” chimed Scott as he echoed a familiar theme from his term as Governor.

So far, Scott has spent five million on TV. The Republican Governor’s Association has dropped another 6 million to reserve time through the election.

Democratic Consultant Kevin Cate says it is classic Scott.

“Rick Scott is spending because this is formula for winning. Even when he beat Charlie Crist, he had a higher un-favorability rating” says Cate.

At the end of the 2014 election, it looked like Rick Scott might actually lose to former Governor Charlie Crist…until he started spending two million dollars a day on TV.

“We have been all over the state of Florida.” The other big early spender is Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Philip Levine.

Between his political action committee and his campaign, Levine has spend more than 8 million introducing himself; including over four million from his own pocket. His latest ad is a collection of TV reports on the race.

”He’s running for Governor and has a plan on how to make that happen” said TV Anchor Evan Donovan of WFLA, Tampa, which was taken off air by the Levine Campaign.

GOP Consultant Mac Stipanovich says such early spending used to be a waste of money.

“You probably get twenty cents on the dollar in terms of value at the ballot box” says the GOP veteran.

But for self funders like Levine who have nearly unlimited resources…

‘But you raise a dollar, so now you have a dollar twenty” adds Stipanovich.

After TV, the biggest expense for campaigns so far..campaign consultants.

GOP Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam, who wants to be Governor has raised 20 million. His main opponent. Congressman Ron DeSantis has gotten so much free time on Fox news, Putnam was forced to begin spending over a half million on television commercials that began running just over a week ago.

House Speaker Richard Corcoran, who is expected but has not yet entered the GOP Primary for Governor spent nearly three million this spring, with virtually no improvement in his name recognition, backing up the idea that early spending isn’t always a good idea.