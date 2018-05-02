Middle School Pro NRA Walkout a Bust

Middle School Pro NRA Walkout a BustMay 2nd, 2018 by Mike Vasilinda
What if you held a walkout and nobody did? That’s what happened at the Montford Middle School in the state Capitol today. Leon County Schools reported the middle school was the only one in the district that had asked for the walkout as a show of support for the second amendment. District spokesman Chris Petley says one student may have signed the school up for the walkout, then didn’t carry through with actually leaving classes.
