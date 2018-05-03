2nd Amendment Walk Out Correction

Wednesday we reported that no students at Montford Middle School participated in the scheduled walkout in support of the 2nd amendment.

The information we had been given by the Leon County School system was incorrect.

“ Yesterday, a handful of students at Montford Middle School participated in the Stand up for the Second walk out. Unfortunately, media present to cover the activity where asked to stand in a spot away from the event. Leon County Schools apologizes for the misunderstanding. As this event was spontaneous we anticipated students would walk out to the flag pole in front of the school where the media was stationed. However, students walked out to the back side of the school on the football field. Students were present from 10:00am to 10:16am then quietly and calmly walked back to their classrooms. School operated as any other day.”

Chris Petley, Spokesperson for the Superintendent cleared the air Thursday issuing this statement…