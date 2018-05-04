Bi-Partisan Ticket Could Shake Up Democratic Race

A new poll of Democratic primary voters suggests two former congressmen, one a Democrat, the other a Republican running on the same ticket would immediately become front runners in what has so far been a lackluster Democratic primary for Governor. But as Mike Vasilinda tells us, there could be legal problems.

A poll of 750 likely Democratic voters is embracing a potential bi partisan ticket headed by former Democratic Congressman Patrick Murphy with former Republican Congressman David Jolly as his running mate. Pollster Keith Frederick says the results make it clear voters are angry with the current system.

“Voters in America today are quite fed up with the political system, and this is another manifestation of that” says Frederick.

Front runner Phil Levin dropped from 20 to 17 percent in the poll. That’s after spending 8 million on TV.

“It means he has rented his lead. He hasn’t solidified it” Frederick told us.

Democrats Gwen Graham, Andrew Gillum, and Chris King all fell further behind in the race.

“Under State law, candidates sign an oath they’ve been a member of the same party for the last year. Now, some are suggesting that would make illegal for a Democrat and a Republican to run together under one party’s flag ship. And Mark Herron, one of the state’s best election law lawyers says he doesn’t know the answer to that.”

Q:”This has never been done before?”

“Not to my knowledge in the state of Florida” Herron told us.

Q:”and, is it legal?”

“Well, the question is I do not know the answer to that question.”

Q”Sounds like it’s ripe for a challenge if it happens?”

“It’s gonna be an adventure if it happens, yes.”

Murphy and Jolly have until June 22 to qualify for the race. If they do, Florida politics will be entering uncharted waters.

Even with Murphy and Jolly in the race, 41 percent of likely Democratic voters are undecided, leaving room for almost any of the candidates to win.