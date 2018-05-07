NRA Calls Pam Bondi a “Bully”

The NRA filed a response today after Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi asked a Federal court to deny a 19-year-old woman’s request to remain anonymous in the suit against the state’s new age restrictions on gun purchases.

The NRA requested the teen be allowed to proceed as Jane Doe in order to protect her from potential bullying, harassment and threats.

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi is asking the federal court to deny the request, angering former NRA President Marion Hammer, who has personally received numerous threats in the wake of the Parkland shooting.

“The refusal to help protect this young woman is an act of bullying itself,” said Hammer.

Bondi argues the vast public interest of the case outweighs concerns over any potential harassment Jane Doe may face from publicly signing on to the suit.

But Hammer says courts have allowed anonymity in other cases.

“She apparently has forgotten Roe V. Wade and many other lawsuits in which courts decided to protect the identity of people involved who were vulnerable,” said Hammer.

Bondi argues the proper way to deal with any potential harassment would be to rigorously enforce existing laws.

Hammer says if Jane Doe isn’t granted anonymity, she may not sign on to the case.

“If it were my daughter I would not subject her to that,” said Hammer.

The NRA has also requested anonymity for a John Doe, who wouldn’t sign on as a plaintiff, but who’s story would be referenced in the case.

The judge will have the final say on whether or not to grant anonymity. It’s not known when that decision is expected.