Corcoran Ends Speculation for Possible Gubernatorial Bid and Endorses Putnam

In a surprise turn, House Speaker Richard Corcoran says he won’t be running for Governor.

Corcoran launched a controversial television ad during the 2018 session against sanctuary cities.

It was anticipated to be his first shot in an expected race for Governor.

Now, instead of running, Florida’s second most powerful Republican is endorsing Commissioner of Agriculture Adam Putnam for Governor.

“To have the support of someone who knows Florida so well and is so passionate about Florida’s future and is such a principled conservative means everything in the world to me,” said Putnam.

Low name recognition and a lack of funds seems to have forced Corcoran’s hand.

“You know you start sitting down with your team, you start sitting down with your family and you figure how much money does it take to be competitive,” said Corcoran.

In contrast to Corcoran’s slow fund raising, Putnam has already banked more than $20 million.

Democrats were quick to criticize differences between the two.

Putnam has been critical of Corcoran’s education agenda support for increased gun control.

Corcoran has criticized Putnam’s stance on immigration.

Putnam has taken a turn to the right in recent weeks as he battles Congressman and Fox News favorite Ron DeSantis.

“We share a passion for public safety, law and order, secure boarders and safe communities,” said Putnam.

Recent speculation had Corcoran shifting to the Attorney General’s Race, but Corcoran says he has no interest in seeking an alternative office.

“I think I’ve been very clear that I said all along, you know, I was going to run for Governor or go home,” said Corcoran.

Corcoran says his next move is to work to keep a Republican majority in both the Florida House and Senate following the November election.