Bondi Responds to Gwen Graham Criticism of Opioid Lawsuit

May 16th, 2018 by Jake Stofan
Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi is responding to criticism from Gubernatorial Candidate Gwen Graham over the lawsuit filed Wednesday on behalf of the state against opioid manufactures and distributors.
Graham, a Democrat said Bondi had stuck her head in the sand regarding the opioid crisis and took too long to file suit.
Bondi says Florida waited so it could build a stronger case.
“We have filed the most comprehensive lawsuit, I believe, in the country,” said Bondi. “So I think that was reckless, irresponsible and unnecessary without even looking at the facts. This is a bipartisan effort and to make something like the opioid crisis so partisan is sad.”
Bondi also pointed to other states, some Republican and some Democratic, which waited or are still waiting to file suit.

