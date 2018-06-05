Billionaire Enters Democratic Primary for Governor

A fifth candidate has entered the Democratic Primary for Governor, and like our current Governor, as Mike Vasilinda tells us, he has the personal resources to finance the campaign himself.

Palm Beach Billionaire Jeff Green became an official candidate Monday. But unlike most campaigns…Green has been stealth. No announcement, no statements, yet.

“Good afternoon. This is my wife” he said as he introduced himself in 2010.

Green ran in and lost the Democratic Primary for the US Senate in 2010.

“I’m a jobs creator. An outsider who’s not taking any special interest money. My whole life I worked in the private sector, created thousands of jobs. I understand how to get results” Greene told reporters on the eve of the primary.

Greene made a fortune betting on the housing collapse. As unemployment soared, It made him an easy target. The entire Democratic establishment was against him.

A campaign ad from a group called “Florida’s not for Sale” took him to task.

“He made hundreds of millions on Wall Street, betting we couldn’t pay our mortgages, profiting on suffering.”

Jon Ausman advised Greene in 2010.

“He actually carried the majority of the counties. Thirty four out of sixty seven in Florida. He got killed in the larger counties.”

Rick Scott spent more than 70 million of his own money to get to the Governor’s Office. With three billion in the bank , Greene had said if he became a candidate, he’d spend what ever it takes. Now he’s a candidate.

Ausman said he was hard to get to know.

Q:“What was he like one one one?”

“It’s hard for him to go one one one, frankly, he’s shy.”

And his fortune makes him an instant contender in what so far has been a lackluster race.

In 2010, Green was criticized for celebrity parties on his 135 foot yacht. He has since established a school in Palm Beach County and has pledged to donate his wealth to charity after his death.