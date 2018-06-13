Florida Cabinet Honors FSU Baseball Coach

Long-time FSU Baseball coach Mike Martin was honored by the Governor and Cabinet Wednesday morning for securing the most wins in NCAA history.

Martin broke the previous record, set in 1948, back in May when he scored his 1,976th victory.

Since breaking the record, the FSU alumni has secured eleven more victories, making the new record to beat 1,987 games.

Martin says he couldn’t have done it with out the rest of his FSU family.

“It’s not that one coach doesn’t care about other sports,” said Martin. “They all care about each other and that’s what makes our job so much fun when we go to work everyday, because we know that our peers care if we have success.”

Coach Martin’s future at FSU is uncertain.

He said he’s be discussing what comes next with FSU leadership later Wednesday afternoon.