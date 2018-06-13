FSU Softball Team Recognized by Governor and Cabinet

The FSU women’s softball team was recognized by the Governor and Cabinet Wednesday morning for winning the Women’s College World Series.

The team defeated Washington earlier this month for the title of national champions.

It was the team’s first World Series in its 10th trip to the WCWS.

The team, lead by Coach Lonni Alameda was able to pull off the victory, despite having a rough start to the season.

“What I really love about our team is they really engaged in the moment and they had fun in the moment. So they understood that the process of the game can be so enjoyable if you love your teammates and you love what you’re doing it for and you’re not worried about the outcome so much,” said Alameda. “That really showed up at the World Series and I was proud of them for that because they’ll have those moments forever.”

Alameda says one of the biggest victories coming out of the team’s win is the renewed interest in the sport of softball and the new fans gained.