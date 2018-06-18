Gillum Qualifies for Governor’s Race

Monday afternoon, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum became the third Democrat to officially qualify for Governor.

Gillum filed the paperwork at the State Division of Elections with his wife and children at his side.

Gillum is running the most progressive campaign.

He says the campaign is about every child in Florida.

“For all of the kids of the state who deserve to grow up in a state where they can go to school and their parents can be relatively sure they are going to come home safe and alive,” said Gillum. “What we pay our teachers what they are worth, where we’re not testing our kids to death, but, um, teaching them and inspiring them for the futures they want to lead.”

Gillum joins Former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levin, who qualified Monday morning and former Congresswoman Gwen Graham, who dropped off her paperwork on Friday.