Jeff Greene Qualifies for Governor

Billionaire Jeff Greene is now an official candidate for Governor.

The Palm Beach Democrat filed his paperwork this afternoon in the State Capitol.

He has promised to spend as much as is needed to win, and told reporters he hopes to reverse 20 years of Republican rule in the Capitol.

“Anyway you look at it, the Democratic message is the winning message in the state of Florida. There are more Democrats. I think more independents absolutely lean Democratic. The problem is we have not had the funds to compete with this Republican onslaught,” said Greene. “This Republican amount of money that has been two to three times what we’ve been able to spend. So will I put my money behind our message? Yes I will.”

Greene’s net worth tops $3 billion, but he noted his parents were poor and he himself once worked as a busboy.