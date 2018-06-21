Can Jeff Greene’s Wealth Buy Him the Election?

Greene flew to the Capitol on his private jet to qualify for Governor.

At 15 his parents lost everything. His mother waited tables at the Breakers in Palm Beach.

“I was a busboy during college at the Breakers Hotel. I was clearing those dirty dishes too,” said Greene. “I worked three jobs, and let me tell you something, when I’m Governor, I’m going to make sure every busboy in Florida can have the same dreams I had, and maybe they’ll be flying around in a private jet too.”

When his parents lost their business, Greene stayed behind with relatives in Massachusetts.

“Why? Because I heard the schools in Florida were not good enough to get me into a top university.That’s what I heard in 1970,” said Greene.

Now he says every child deserves a chance to succeed.

“So, two years of Universal Pre-K education. It can’t be tied to your good fortune of being born in a wealthy zip code,” said Greene. “Every child deserves to get a good education.”

Greene would ban AR-15 style rifles.

“If they want to fire, you know, 50 round guns, and go off fifty rounds in a minute, or fly fighter jets, join the military, but not on our streets,” said Greene.

Greene is pushing the same progressive agenda as other Democrats.

He says he’s in the race for two reasons: They haven’t caught fire, and they need his money.

“We have not had the funds to compete with this Republican onslaught,” said Greene. “This Republican amount of money thats been two to three times what we’ve been able to spend.”

Greene has already pledged to give half his $3.3 billion away… or at least half of what’s left after the Governors race.

Greene says he will take no special interest or PAC money and is limiting individual contributions to $100. State law allows contributions of up to $3,000 in the gubernatorial race.