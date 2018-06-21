U.S. Supreme Court Clears Way for States to Tax Online Purchases

The U-S Supreme Court today cleared the way for states to collect sales tax from out of state internet vendors.

A previous decision made before computers were commonplace banned the collection.

Some estimates suggest Florida could be losing as much as a billion dollars a year.

James Miller with the Florida Retail Federation says the decision will go along way to stabilizing brick and mortar retailers.

“Online has had such a competitive advantage. You know, when you’re not paying six, seven percent, especially on those big ticket items, so that can be significant savings, so people are going to use those sights rather than some of the Florida based ones. So this is great news,” said Miller. “We’re excited by it. Again, level playings field. Everyone’s playing by the same rules. And because of that competition and innovation is are going to determine who succeeds, not who ever’s paying taxes and not paying taxes.

State law already requires residents who buy out of state merchandise to voluntarily pay sales tax, but few do.

Enacting internet collection will require an act of the Legislature.