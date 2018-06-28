New Restrictions on Opioid Prescriptions Take Effect Sunday





This weekend marks the start of major changes to the way Florida doctors can prescribe opioid medications.

More than 15 million prescriptions for opioids were given to Florida patients between 2016 and 2017.

The Centers for Disease Control has found a direct correlation between an opioid prescription being written for a lengthy period of time and the chances someone will become addicted.

“The whole thrust is like, pay attention to the patients so that we can make sure that that person doesn’t go down that pathway to addiction,” said Mark Fontaine with the Florida Alcohol and Drug Abuse Association.

A new law taking effect on July 1st will limit doctors to prescribing a three day supply, with the option of up to seven days if deemed medically necessary.

Patients with cancer, terminal illnesses and traumatic injures are expect from the restrictions altogether.

The new law also requires doctors to now check each patients prescription history in the Prescription Drug Monitoring Database before writing a script, which may take some getting used to for medical professionals.

“There will be a learning curve for a lot of healthcare practitioners that were not checking the prescription drug monitoring database prior to the law being implemented,” said Joe Anne Hart with the Florida Dental Association.

The law also expands the prescription data base across state lines to prevent doctor shopping.

“Like here in Tallahassee you could run up to Georgia and get a doctor there,” said Fontaine. “You could run to Valdosta and get a doctor and now we’ll be able to check that.”

The new law will require ongoing education for best practices for physicians who prescribe opioids.

Getting up to speed will be important, because the new law also raises the criminal penalty for irresponsibly prescribing opioids, increasing potential prison time from five to 15 years.

The new law will also make more than $52 million in state and federal funds available for drug treatment programs and resources.