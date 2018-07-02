Teacher Unions File Suit Over New Membership Requirements

Just one day after this year’s omnibus education bill became law teacher unions around the state have filed suit to stop it.

HB 7055 was signed in March.

It’s requirement that teacher’s unions maintain 50% membership or face decertification took effect Sunday .

“Nobody should be forced to be led when a majority of the people that you’re leading don’t want to be there,” House Speaker Richard Corcoran said back in March.

Unions filed suit Monday .

Attorney Ron Meyer represents the Florida Education Association along with local unions and teachers.

“This lawsuit is specifically targeted in all four counts at this kind of crazy decertification effort that’s been imposed upon only teacher unions in an effort to silence them,” said Meyer.

The lawsuit argues the requirement violates teachers’ right to collectively bargain and unconstitutionally places a burden on teachers that isn’t placed on other public employees.

“This was an effort by the leadership of the House of Representatives and the Florida Legislature to punish teachers and only teachers statewide,” said Meyer.

13 local teachers unions in the state currently have a membership of below 50% including the Leon Classroom Teachers Association.

“Our goal is to be at 55% by the end of May and if not higher,” said Union President Scott Maser.

If the unions don’t get up to 50% before their recertification date, they’ll have to hold an election to decide if it can continue representing local teachers.

“If we don’t get the 50% there’s a tough task ahead of us right now,” said Maser.

Unions will have to meet the 50% goal every year if they don’t want to undergo the costly and time consuming recertification process.

No court date has been set for the case.

Attorneys representing unions say a resolution is likely months away.