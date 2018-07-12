Equality Florida and Planned Parenthood Protest Trump’s Supreme Court Pick

About 40 people protested outside the State Supreme Court Thursday , against President Trump’s nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh for the U.S. Supreme Court.

“President Trump has made clear that his Supreme Court nominee would automatically overturn Roe V. Wade,” said Missy Wesolowski with the Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates.

Kavanaugh would replace Justice Anthony Kennedy who is known as a swing vote on a number of social issues including abortion and LGBTQ rights.

“And for having a nominee who doesn’t have a clear record on these issues Equality Florida has a lot of concerns with Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination,” said John Harris Maurer with Equality Florida.

But there are at least two examples that raise concerns.

“Kavanaugh actually ruled allowing employers to have say over whether their employees have access to contraception at no co-pay under their insurance plan,” said Wesolowski. “Rulings like that make us very nervous.”

In another case Kavanaugh argued in favor of delaying an abortion for an undocumented teen.

Kavanaugh is only 53-years-old, making him a young pick for he nation’s highest court.

It means he could help shape decisions for decades to come.

If Roe v. Wade were to be overturned, protesters say it would be a devastating blow to women’s health.

“What people don’t understand is that just because you take away the right to abortion doesn’t mean that abortion goes away,” said Kimberly Scott with the Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates. “Women need that access to care in a safe and legal way.”

While Democrats don’t likely have the votes to stop the nomination, they’re all but guaranteed to do what they can to delay Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Equality Florida and the Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates are urging Floridians to write their Senators and urge them to vote against Kavanaugh’s appointment.