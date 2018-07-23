Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • George Eliot
    "Blessed is the man, who having nothing to say, abstains from giving wordy evidence of the fact."
  • Frederick William Faber
    "The buried talent is the sunken rock on which most lives strike and founder."
  • Jean Paul
    "The more sand that has escaped from the hourglass of our life, the clearer we should see through it."
  • Charlotte Whitton
    "We all have ability. The difference is how we use it."

Virginia Pastor on Hunger Strike Protests in Tallahassee

July 23rd, 2018 by Jake Stofan
Virginia Pastor Ray Porter is on a mission and a hunger strike.
Porter took both to the steps of the state Capitol in Tallahassee Monday morning.
The pastor says it was his 53rd day without a solid meal.
His mission is to ban the AR-15 in America.
“We are on a mission to end the senseless murders in America with automatic assault weapons. This is a type AR-15 Assault weapon that need to be banned on the streets of America,” said Porter before sawing a plastic gun in half. “That’s what I think of those weapons.”
Porter is calling on Marco Rubio to take congressional action to ban the AR-15.
He says his next stop is Montgomery Alabama, but for now he says he’s going to spend the next few days at the state Capitol here in Florida.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com