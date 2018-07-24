FDC Withdraws Proposed Rule to Cut Prison Visitation Hours

Prison reform groups are celebrating a victory after a proposed rule to cut visitation hours in Florida prisons was withdrawn after extensive public outcry.

The Florida Department of Corrections had been trying to cut prison visitation hours since February.

The department was met with outrage from families of those behind bars.

“I have done nothing wrong, but be a mother,” said Jodi Chambers during a public hearing in May. “Let me be a mother to my son and let these people… Look at them! Every one of them wants what I want!”

The Legislature’s Joint Administrative Procedures Committee ordered FDC to start over because the rule process took longer than the 90 days allowed by law.

Lakey Love with the Poor People’s Campaign says it’s major victory for families of inmates.

“Humans are family oriented people, which means that they will find a family if they’re not given access to their own family and what a family behind bars is, is a gang,” said Love.

The Department of Corrections denies the assertion that public testimony was responsible for the rule being withdrawn saying in a statement, “Public testimony did not delay the rule’s implementation. We welcome further comments as we move forward with implementing the new draft.”

Barney Bishop with the Florida Smart Justice Alliance says he believes the push to reduce visitation is a result of staffing shortages at FDC.

“Without having enough staff you can’t do these visitations and some of the other things they need to do on a basis that makes it safe,” said Bishop.

The FDC says it plans to re-submit the rule, but with election day less than four months away, prison reform advocates say it’s likely dead on arrival.

“Once November comes all of this will be out of play anyway because we’ll have a new governor and we can hold it over their head,” said Love.

The Poor People’s Campaign says it’s currently working on Legislative initiatives to increase prison visitation hours.

The group hopes to announce their ideas next month.