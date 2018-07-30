Gillum Calls on Governor to Suspend Stand Your Ground

Democratic Gubernatorial hopeful Andrew Gillum today called on the current governor to use is emergency powers to suspend the state’s Stand Your Ground law. The request comes after an emotional weekend in Tampa as it mourned the death of 28 year old Markeis McGlockton. The father of three was shot by a man who was arguing with McGlockton’s wife over a handicapped parking spot. The shooter was not charged.

Gillum says Governor Rick Scott could clarify the law, just as he has done under his emergency powers with beach access.

“I would argue that this case and the involvement of Stand Your Ground and how it is being asserted in the state of Florida is indeed an emergency” says Gillum. “It is particularly an emergency in communities of color.”

Gillum also sited Governor Charlie Crist’s extension of early voting hours as an example of declaring a state of emergency that is not weather related.