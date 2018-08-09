Levine Highlights Ron DeSantis as Major Threat to Democrats

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Philip Levine is visiting campaign offices ahead of the primary election at the end of the month.

Levine traveled to offices in both Jacksonville and Tallahassee, Thursday .

He interacted with supporters and staff, asserting his belief that Republican front-runner Ron DeSantis poses the greatest threat to a Democratic victory in November.

“This election is about the future of our nation,” said Levine. “We have to stop Donald Trump and radical Ron right here and we need the best person out there who can fight Donald Trump. Not someone who says they’re going to fight Donald Trump. Someone who’s actually done it already and I have a year and a half under my belt.”

Levine will participate in a televised forum with the four other major Democratic candidates Thursday night at Jacksonville University.