Sean Shaw Promises Immediate Action on Gun Violence if Elected

Representative Sean Shaw says if he’s elected Attorney General in November, his first action would be to establish a task force on preventing gun violence.

“Eradicating the type of violence that resulted in the live of Floridians being cut too short at places such as the Pulse Night Club, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the Clearwater convienience store,” said Shaw.

The task force comprised of legislators, law enforcement and others would travel the state and make policy recommendations to reduce gun violence.

The task force would have between 60 and 90 days to submit their report.

“This is going to take a concerted effort, a wholistic approach and I believe Florida is worth that effort,” said Shaw.

A similar task force was established by Governor Rick Scott in 2012 to look at the state’s stand your ground law.

Reverend R.B. Holmes was the vice chair.

“We have to do something about this Stand Your Ground law and I think the next Attorney General ought to be the one to kind of talk about this very forthrightly and transparently,” said Holmes.

Shaw’s opponent in the Democratic primary Ryan Torrens responded to Shaw’s announcement saying in a statement, “I am the only candidate in this race who would not defend the Stand Your Ground law. This is an unconstitutional license to kill, and I will not defend it in the courts.”

Shaw was asked how he would handle stand your ground if elected.

“That will be one of my number one priorities, to get that law repealed,” said Shaw. “We have to convince the Legislature to repeal that law.”

But that would likely prove an uphill battle in the Republican led Legislature.

Republican Attorney General Candidate Ashley Moody responded to Shaw’s announcement saying in a statement, “My politician Democratic opponent who has plenty of experience in running political campaigns has never prosecuted a case, led investigations, or taken one gun away from criminals who pose a danger to our community. His “solution” is more gun control laws which will only take guns away from law abiding citizens.” Our attempt to reach out to candidate Frank White went unanswered.