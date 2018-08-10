Denise Williams Charged with Three Counts of Insurance Fraud

In a case drawing national attention, a Tallahassee woman already charged with the planning, and murdering her husband was back in court this morning, charged with three counts of insurance fraud.

Mike Williams disappeared while duck hunting 18-years ago.

His wife, Denise collected $1,750,000 from several insurance policies.

Denise was arrested after her husbands best friend told police the two had conspired to kill Mike and collect the life insurance.

The best friend and Denise married five years after Mike’s disappearance.

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said in a statement, “The insurance fraud charges are just one part of this case, and I assure the community we will work diligently toward a successful prosecution. Insurance fraud is a very serious crime, one that impacts every single insurance consumer.”

Denise has pled not guilty to all of the charges.