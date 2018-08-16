Democratic Attorney General Primary Candidates Trading Lawsuits

The two Democratic Candidates for Florida Attorney General are trading lawsuits.

Attorney General Candidate and State Representative Sean Shaw filed suit against his primary opponent Ryan Torrens last month, claiming Torrens received an illegal campaign contribution.

Shaw argues Torrens should be disqualified.

“We took that action because I’m going to hold everyone accountable, including my primary opponent, including anyone committing medicaid fraud, including the people in this building,” said Shaw.

Now Torrens is firing back by suing Shaw for libel.

Torrens tells us he worries the legal battle between the two candidates might hurt Democrats chances in the Attorney General race.

Shaw’s campaign declined to comment on the countersuit.

Torrens has acknowledged that he received a $4,000 contribution.

$3,000 is the max allowed by law.

Torrens says the money came from a join account that he shares with his wife.

Candidates have no limits when contributing their own cash to their campaign.

“I don’t know about whether it was an illegal contribution. I’m pretty sure there wasn’t an actionable slander or liable,” said GOP Political Consultant Mac Stipanovich.

Stipanovich says the suits are more likely about drawing eyeballs than seeking justice.

“I believe that both lawsuits are mostly just for attention that they can’t buy for lack of resources,” said Stipanovich. “A nd they are succeeding or you and I wouldn’t be talking.”

The suits are scheduled to be heard on August 22nd, just six days before the Primary Election.