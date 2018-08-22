NORML Attempts to Get Voters On Board With Legal Pot

A chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws hoped to gather signatures for their petition to regulate pot like alcohol at state Capitol this morning, but failed to gather a crowd.

The group needs to Collect more than 700,000 signatures to get the proposed constitutional amendment put on the 2020 ballot.

Melissa Villar Lonzano is the President of NORML Tallahassee.

She says the legal status of marijuana has negatively impacted users in the state for too long.

“We would like to see locally sourced product. We need to end any type of arrest for possession. If we must have anything it’s going to be a simple ticket and that’s it. A civil infraction is it,” said Villar Lonzano.

Similar citizens initiatives have been attempted in the past. Three similar proposals that had tried for the 2018 ballot all have zero validated signatures according to the Department of State’s website.