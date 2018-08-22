Poll Suggests Gillum Upset Possible

Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum has trailed in 3rd place since the start of the race, but a new poll suggests he may have a chance yet.

The Democratic line up for Governor seems split into two categories.

Gwen Graham and Philip Levine competing for first and second and Jeff Greene, Andrew Gillum and Chris King battling it out for third.

“Y’all have the ability to go out and vote like you’ve never voted before,” said Gillum at a rally in Tallahassee Monday.

The polls haven’t slowed Gillum down though.

He kicked off a statewide bus tour this week and is holding rallies in different cities each day leading up to the primary election, Tuesday .

“I want you to know that the poll that matters is the one on election day,” said Gillum.

It’s a continuation of his grassroots campaign strategy, which included leading a march from FSU to the Capitol following the Parkland Shooting.

Now, a new poll suggests it may be paying off.

San Fransisco Based ‘Change Research’ shows Gillum in first place, with a ten point lead over Graham and Levine.

Levine says he doesn’t buy it.

“We don’t see it on ours, that I can tell you. So if every other poll ain’t showing it,” said Levine.

And despite most recent polls suggesting Gillum is still struggling to maintain 3rd place, the candidate says he appeals to a different kind of voter that pollsters may not anticipate.

“Many of those voters, they’re black voters, they’re brown voters, they’re young voters, they’re poor voters. I believe we have the ability to move more of those voters to the polls than anybody else running,” said Gillum.

Gillum has the endosement of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. While some political experts doubt the accuracy of the Change Research poll because it was conducted online, they suggest likely indicates Gillum’s popularity among young voters. The same demographic that supported Sanders in 2016.

The state will have to wait and see if Gillum’s base turns out, but if the country learned anything from the 2016 Presidential election… it’s that an election isn’t over until it’s over.