Jacksonville Shooting Not Likely to Impact Primary Election

All five Democrats in the race for Governor have condemned the shootingsat the Jacksonville Landing and have renewed their call for increased gun control, but as the shooting is not likely to have a major impactprimary election because almost 1.9 million ballots have already been cast.

Since the Valentine’s day shooting in Parkland, every Democrat running for Govenor has called for more gun control.

The two Republicans vying for Governor have gone the other way, with Ron DeSantis criticizing the legislature for raising the age to buy a long gun.

“There’s really no precedent to just do a blanket ban on certain adults,” said DeSantis on a Fox News appearance.



GOP Strategist Mac Stipanovich calls the Jacksonville shooting a terrible tragedy, but says it will have no impact on what happens in Tuesdays election.

“in order to get the maximum exploitation, the gun control people need a long gun.They need a so called assault rifle as the weapon. This was a handgun,” said Stipanovich.

While all five Democrats on Tuesday’s ballot say they would like to ban assault weapons, none has suggested more controls on handguns.



FSU Political Scientist Carol Weissert says with so many ballots cast, it would be difficult for gun control voters to have much of an impact.

“Have the people have already voted and the other half know how they’re going to vote, and whether they’re going to vote, so I thing the turnout’s not going to be affected,” said Weissert.

Democrat Gwen Graham did go to a planned event in Jacksonville Monday.