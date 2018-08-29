Gillum Scores Victory Despite Being Outspent in Democratic Primary

Outspent by rivals by at least ten to one, Democrat Andrew Gillum scored a stunning victory in Tuesday’s primary for Governor.

As the only non-millionaire in the Democratic Party, Andrew Gillum stressed his upbringing.

Gillum beat rival Gwen Graham by more than 68,000 votes in Democratic heavy Southeast Florida, fueling his 45,000 vote victory.

“This race is about every single one of us,” Gillum said in his victory speech Tuesday night.

Appearing first on MSNBC and then CNN Wednesday morning, Gillum said he would not attack his rival, Ron Desantis, but continue to focus on people.

“And I’m running on a platform that says We’re going to create opportunities for everyday Floridians and that’s whats most important to do in order to prevailon November 6th ,” said Gillum.

Under Gillum’s watch as a leadership mayor, the FBI served subpoenas, seeking tens of thousands of documents.

Gillum has said since the beginning he was told that he is not a target.

“This investigation has centered around an individual,” said Gillum said on MSNBC.

This is how he responded to the question on CNN, “Should there be individuals who have done anything inappropriate, what we said, they ought to be held fully accountable, but we pushed that issue past us in this primary.”

The questions about the FBI investigation aren’t likely to go away.

“All of them gave Andrew Gillum a pass on some real vulnerabilities that I think the republicans will be working on here pretty quick,” said GOP strategist Mac Stipanovich.

Gillum has until the end of business next Thursday to name a running mate.

The race has already taken a turn towards the nasty.

GOP Nominee Ron DeSantis, on Fox News said electing Gillum would “Monkey Up” the states economy.

The Democratic Party Chair shot back saying ,”It’s disgusting that Ron DeSantis is launching his general election campaign with racist dog whistles.”