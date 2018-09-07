FSU Remembers its Alumni Burt Reynolds

The passing of Burt Reynolds is being felt around the world, and the legendary actor’s Florida roots make his death especially hard for many in the state’s capital city.

The original home once owned by Burt Reynolds no longer stands on its former lot in the state’s capital, but the actor’s impact on the city is far from gone.

“He was a giver,” said FSU President John Thrasher.

Thrasher says Reynolds, who graduated from the University in 1958, never forgot his Alma mater.

“His early days here and the reputation that he established as an incredible movie star and all the other things he did really helped put FSU on the map,” said Thrasher.

Reynolds played two seasons on the FSU football team, both cut short by injuries.

After going into acting he continued supporting the team.

“When he built Reynolds hall for the athletes back I guess in the 80’s that was a big contribution back then. He bought uniforms at one time for the athletes,” said Thrasher.

His greatest focus though, was always FSU’s theater and film programs, where he often returned to teach students.

We spoke with Paul Cohen, Executive Director of the the FSU Film School Torchlight Program.

“He would come and do master classes. I mean literally stay for weeks at a time. He was enormously generous and giving and kind with his time,” said Cohen.

Reynolds also has a plaque in the Florida artists hall of fame in the state’s Capitol. He was inducted in 1993.

FSU says ideas of how to commemorate Reynolds on campus are currently in the works.