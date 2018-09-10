Missing FSU Student Baker Acted After He Was Found By Police

19-year-old FSU student Justin Shields went missing last Wednesday.

His car was discovered on the outskirts of Tallahassee.

A massive reach ensued.

Between volunteers and law enforcement roughly 300 people took part in the search effort.

“It’s a great day when you can come together as law enforcement agencies, as emergency management, the drone team, the dogs, the K-9’s. It took everyone. It took a collective effort to bring this to a happy conclusion,” said Florida State University Police Chief David L. Perry.

After four days, Shields family finally got news Justin had been found alive.

“He had been out in the elements for quite some time and our first and utmost responsibility was, our focus was trying to get him some medical assistance,” said Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says Shields was delirious, dehydrated and naked when they found him, but otherwise unharmed.

Police say Shields was baker acted following his discovery.

“Per HIPPA laws we can’t get into the, part of the Baker Act we can’t go into exactly what caused that,” said Leon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Dave Teems.

As of Monday afternoon Shields was still in the hospital. Police have so far been unable to interview him to find out exactly why he was in the woods.

“We are waiting to speak with him until we can make sure that he’s in the best health possible that we can get a good interview from him,” said Teems.

The sheriff’s office says no other persons are connected to the disappearance and foul play is not suspected.

Police have indicated Shields will not likely be charged with any crimes.

Florida State University declined to comment on this story, citing privacy issues.