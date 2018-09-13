Gillum Supporters Tout the Mayor’s Record in Tallahassee

About two dozen Tallahassee activists came out to support Democratic Gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum.

They sought to draw a contrast to the current Governor and Gillum by holding the event outside the Governors mansion.

Former City Commissioner Dot Inman Jonson says Gillum won’t pander to special interests.

“It is time to end the two decades of gerrymandered GOP control of Florida by election a governor who put the interests of Florida’s nearly 22 million residents first,” said Johnson.

“He defends Florida sanctuary cities and will help promote a more diverse and welcoming Florida for our immigrant community,” said Lakey Love with the Campaign for Prison Reform.

Gillum has served on the Tallahassee city commission since 2003. While he holds the title of Mayor, it is mostly a ceremonial title.

Rick Scott has offered to let the Governor-Elect interview the nominees for the positions, but he hasn’t said they will have a say in who gets appointed.

The court must have five justices to decide cases.