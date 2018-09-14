Governor Hit With Public Records Suit

Governor Rick Scott is appealing a judges order that he turn over three months of his detailed schedule, and now he’s been hit with another lawsuit alleging he has been slow to turn over public records.

The Aids Healthcare Foundation is appealing the award of a multimillion dollar contract for aids care to someone else.

It’s also suing the Governor for records, including emails between the office and a list of health care lobbyists of rival vendors.

“Virtually every other governmental entity provides if not all, at least some of the records within that five day period. I think its telling that we didn’t even get one document from the Governor’s office,” said Attorney Ryan Andrews representing the foundation.

Most days, Rick Scott’s schedule is blank, but often there is much more to the governors movement.

Andrews got a judge to order the Governor to release the details of his schedule for a three month period.

The Governor is appealing.

Suing the governor over public records is nothing new for this law firm.

In 2015, Ryan’s father Steve sued the governor over different public records.

He discovered Rick Scott was doing state business through two private email accounts, and won a $700,000 judgement.

This is what the Sr. Andrews told us.

“One of the most important rights the citizens of Florida have protected by the Florida Constitution is the right to public records. In any form. Private emails. Cell phones,” said Andrews.

In response to the latest suits, Scotts office called the latest lawsuit, “Nothing more than a publicity stunt and a desperate attempt on behalf of a vendor who is upset that the state will be contracting with another service provider.”

Andrews is also asking for legal fees in this case.

The outcome of the Aids Healthcare Foundation bid challenge could rest on the public records requested, and because of that, their delivery is required to be expedited.