GOP Hits Gillum Over Hurricane Response As Michael Gains Strength

Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Gillum cancelled his campaign events in South Florida, Monday and is back home preparing for Hurricane Michael.

He has been criticized by the GOP for not getting power on quickly enough after Hurricane Hermine, so now Gillum has the chance to prove the criticism wrong or right.

Democratic Nominee Andrew was highly visible, checking in at the local Emergency Operations Center and touring a new electrical substation being fired up for the first time. t

“And should there be any disruption in the system, it will be in place to activate immediately so that we don’t have disruption, particularly amongst our highest critical need area, the hospital,” said Gillum.

Following Hermine In 2016, Gillum sparred with Govenor Rick Scott as power restoration lagged

“So, whatever we’re doing, we’ve got to do something different,” said the Governor in 2016.

“We’ll cooperate in am manner in which we are respectful to the roles each of us has to play,” said Gillum Monday.

The Republican Party of Florida has been running two spots critical of how Gillum handed that power outage.

The timing of the two ads couldn’t be better.

Now Andrew Gillum has the chance to prove them wrong or right.