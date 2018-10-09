Shelters Open in Capital as Hurricane Micheal Inches Closer

President Donald Trump has officially signed a pre-landfall emergency declaration.

It will allow for the Federal Government to quickly provide aid and resources to 35 Florida counties under a state of emergency as Hurricane Michael barrels towards the Florida Panhandle.

Panhandle residents began seeking shelter mid-day Tuesday, in the State’s Capital city.

At Lawton Chiles High School, one of 6 shelters opening in the county, some storm refugees began arriving before doors officially opened.

“Considering that they were opening today I figured I’d better get in while the getting is good,” said Tallahassee resident William Holman.

Some residents are wresting with whether or not to leave their homes.

“Soon as some of the tropical storm winds hit, that’s enough for some people. They just look outside and say I’m ready to go. Some will wait until the winds get stronger, as in they can trees waving, kind of bending like they shouldn’t be,” said Chiles High Principle, Joe Burgess.

The shelter is the only one that is pet friendly.

The governor put a high emphasis on the potential for storm surge, urging residence in coastal areas and flood zones to evacuate.

“Every family must be prepared now. Remember, we can rebuild your house, but we cannot rebuild your life. Take this seriously and keep your family safe,” said Governor Scott.

Traffic headed eastbound on I-10 was busy, but flowing as evacuees from the western part of the panhandle, like Panama City resident Chris Shelton heeded the Governor’s warning.

“Take the important stuff with you and get out. If the Governor is saying that it’s time to go, it’s time to go,” said Shelton.

In the face of disaster, Shelton say’s he’ll be spending the hurricane at Disney World.

“You know, give you a lemon, make lemonade,” said Shelton.

Officials are urging residents to seek shelter sooner, rather than later.

