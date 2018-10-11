Greensboro: Hit Hard By Michael and Interstate Closures

The small town of Greensboro, Florida was hit hard by hurricane Michael.

The storm spawned at least two tornadoes, damaging multiple homes.

Trees smashed through the roofs was a sight many residents of Greensboro Florida awoke to, Thursday morning after Hurricane Michael tore through the town.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before,” said resident Torri McClellan.

She says she left her home just minutes before an enormous tree fell, completely destroying a large portion of her house.

“Things that I’ve worked hard for are in this home… my memories,” said McClellan.

At least one person was killed when a tree crashed on their home near the town.

Throughout Gadsden county there are three other confirmed fatalities, but the details of those deaths haven’t been released.

“That’s what’s most important right now, is looking at the blessings,” said McClellan. “It could have been worse. I could have still been in the house when the tree fell.”

Just a few miles down the road from the town of Greensboro, both entrances to I-10, east and westbound were closed off for most of the day.

Kyle Ewers with Wack’em & Stackem’ Tree Services was stuck at the interchange for the entire day.

“Very very tired. Running out of fuel,” said Ewers. He says his company came down from South Carolina to work with FEMA and help with recovery, but the road closure has blocked their way to the hardest hit areas.

“In order for them to get on we have to push the way,” said Ewers.

And he doesn’t know where he’s going to end up or when.

“We can’t even do our job yet because they haven’t instructed us of where everybody is being stationed at,” said Ewers.

Emergency vehicles and national guard troops were allowed to continue west, but a mile long line of semis and evacuees trying to return home will be stuck until the road is safe to travel.

For the latest travel information use the FL511 app.