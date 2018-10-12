Tallahassee Hopes to Restore 90% of Power By Monday

The state capital was spared the brunt of hurricane Michael, but storm tropical force winds still managed to knock out 97% of the cities power grid.

The city is starting to make progress day on two of recovery

Hurricane Michael took out power for more than 100,000 residents in the state’s capital city.

George Coaker was getting ready to set up a generator, Friday morning for some temporary relief.

“All we can do is be thankful for what we have you know? Power outages is the least of our worries,” said Coaker. “So many people lost their homes and some people lost their lives.”

At the start of the day, power had been restored to 28,000 residents.

Large restoration efforts narrowed traffic down to a single lane on some major streets like Thomasville Road, but the inconveniences didn’t seem to bother residents Terry and Katia Coonan.

“It’s nothing compared to what other people experienced and so we are not complaining here. Just cleaning the yard,” said Katia.

“Yeah we’re counting our blessings,” said Terry.

Police say powerless traffic lights caused some accidents.

A number of roads including this usually busy secondary artery were still blocked off.

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum spent much of the day surveying damaged areas.

“To just sort of check out various neighborhoods, to try to ensure that we’re not missing anybody,” said Gillum.

He says the goal is to have all streets open by the end of the day.

The city has an equally ambitious goal for restoring power, hoping to restore 90% by the end of the weekend.

“We’re moving pretty, in my opinion, pretty rapidly to get people back together,” said Gillum.

Gillum says a large amount of outside help is helping with the restoration process. The number of crews available immediately following Michael, were equal to the height of the restoration following Hermine in 2016, which knocked out power for a week or more in some parts of the city.

The city is encouraging residents to come out, restock supplies and join in community events over the weekend.