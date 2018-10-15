Tallahassee to Act as Hub For Hurricane Relief Efforts

The state capital is almost back to normal after Hurricane Michael knocked out power for more than 90% of the city and took down thousands of trees.

As of Monday morning, 92% of residents had power back and schools and universities were back open, but Hurricane relief efforts are far from over for the city.

The Million Air field on the outskirts of town will become a tent city by mid week, acting as a base for 1,000 personnel and another thousand trucks.

Those personnel will continue relief efforts in harder hit areas of the panhandle.

Tallahassee Mayor and Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum surveyed the area Monday afternoon.

“Tallahassee, one of the reasons all throughout this storm recovery I’ve said that it was important for us to get back to 100%, is because we knew that we would play a larger recovery role throughout the region,” said Gillum.

The storm is also impacting elections. Both U.S. Senator Bill Nelson’s debate with Governor Rick Scott and Gillum’s debate with Ron DeSantis were put on hold in the wake of the disaster.