FSU Homecoming May Mean Hurricane Evacuees Will Have to Relocate

Hurricane Michael evacuees residing in hotels in the state capital may have to find a new place to stay this weekend as thousands will descend on the city for Florida State’s homecoming.

Ever since Hurricane Michael hit, finding a hotel room throughout the panhandle has been a challenge.

Peter Schlyen fled Marianna and was lucky enough to find a room in the state’s capital through Thursday.

“We’d rather be at the home. We left our cats in the home. We have to go back for them and also to wait on the restoration of power,” said Schlyen.

Rooms in Tallahassee are expected to become increasingly scarce.

Thousands of alumni are expected this weekend for FSU’s homecoming.

“When hoteliers make reservations, they do have to honor those reservations,” said Amanda Handley with the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association.

Handley says so far, people are responding with compassion.

“Many folks we have heard from our members have willingly given up their reservations or said we’ll find another place to stay,” said Handley. “So that they can come in and keep the rooms for the evacuees.”

The community and state have had to work together to come up with creative ways to house workers and evacuees.

FSU says up to 600 people can be housed here at the civic center on campus.

Governor Rick Scott says the state is working with the Federal Government to help evacuees find shelter.

“We’re going to do everything we can to keep helping people,” said Scott. “Your heart goes out to anybody who can’t be in their house.”

The Governor opened up the Governor’s Mansion to host Highway Patrol troopers sent to help with the recovery.

The American Red Cross says it has shelter space available.

“We welcome everyone into our shelters. We provide meals, comfort, cots, blankets,” said President of the Red Cross, Gail McGovern.

Any evacuees unable to find a room this weekend can go to redcross.org to find nearby shelters.

The American Red Cross is also asking for additional volunteers to help at shelters.