Governor Visits Red Cross Operations Center

Governor Rick Scott toured the Red Cross facility in the state’s capital city Wednesday morning.

He was joined by President of the American Red Cross Gail McGovern.

He met with volunteers who have come from all over the country to help with Hurricane Michael relief efforts.

“This is the time in an operation where people get weary and and they need a little bit of uplifting and I am so grateful that the Governor swung by, came to the ops center. He shook everyone’s hands. Everyone was just so thrilled,” said Red Cross President Gail McGovern. “They came from all 50 states. He spent the time to talk to everyone and it’s a big morale booster whenever something like that happens.”

The American Red Cross has 1,500 members deployed throughout the state.

An additional 700 volunteers have signed up to help.