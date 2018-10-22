Gillum’s Siblings Accused of Voting Illegally

A new report from a conservative news outlet in the State’s Capital city suggests Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Gillum’s siblings may have voted illegally.

The report cites court, DMV and other public records suggesting Andrew Gillum’s brother, Marcus Gillum used his brothers former address to vote in Florida in 2016 despite residing in Chicago at the time.

The report also suggests another sibling, sister Monique Gillum, may have lived in New York but voted at the same address as her brother in 2016.

Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley says the allegations against Marcus Gillum are currently being reviewed.

“We’ve been sending communications to the address he has on file since 2004 or 2005. Nothing’s been returned to us as undeliverable so as far as we can tell he is a valid voter for Leon County,” said Earley. “Now like I say, we did get presented information, so I’m compelled by that to just kind of validate that he is a registered voter at the address we have on file.”

Earley says he not sure if criminal charges would be brought if the allegations are found to be credible, but if either sibling is found to be residing outside of the county or state they will be removed from the voter role.