Biden Fundraises, Campaigns for Nelson

Former Vice President Joe Biden was on the stump with US Senator Bill Nelson Tuesday in the State Capital.

Hundreds turned out for an impromptu visit to a coffee shop, suggesting that there may indeed by a wave of young, new voters.

“I’m so excited. I texted my mom and she told that I need to ask him to run for President in 2020,” said FSU freshman Avery Rothberg.

Protests and counter protests sprung up at the event.

Many of the students are first time voters.

“I’m just turned 18, so this is the first yer I’ll be able too, but I’m very excited to vote,” said Maggie Creasman from Jacksonville.

As the crowd built, Biden changed venues.

Biden’s staff said the venue change was for Security. GOP protesters say it was to avoid their criticism.

“This guy has got more character in his little finger than most people have in their whole body,” Biden said describing Sen. Nelson.

The Quinnipiac poll has Nelson up by six points.

Rick Scott says he’s up by five.

Nelson will say only that he is confident, but Biden’s presence speaks volumes.

“I think it’s gonna turn out okay,” said Nelson. “I’m not give you numbers, but I’ll tell you its encouraging.”

After half an hour, Biden pushed the young to vote.

“You can own this election. Take it back,” said Biden.

Many first and second time voters here are fired up.

“I’ve got a lot of close friends who were effected by the shooting at Douglas,” Shana Goldstein from Coral Springs.

“Everybody’s talking, saying we’ve got to get out there, we have to vote,” said Joe McDermott from Lakeland. “We have to make a difference so what we want to change will actually change.”

The polling memo showing Rick Scott up by five is based on the turnout model for the 2014 election.

What it doesn’t consider is whether there really is a wave of first time voters this year.