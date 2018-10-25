Welcome to

Third Lineman Passes Away in Fatal Chipley Accident

October 25th, 2018 by Jake Stofan
Three linemen are dead after a suspected drunk driver ran off the highway and struck them in rural northwest Florida near Chipley.
The driver is facing multiple charges and is being held without bail.
Highway Patrol investigators were still on the scene, Thursday afternoon, 20 hours after a Ford F-150 towing a U-haul trailer ran off the road into a crew of linemen.
“He didn’t just swerve off the road. He completely left road,” said Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews.
The suspect, John Goedtke ran from the scene.
After fleeing the scene police were able to apprehend Goedtke about five miles away.
Police say he appeared to be intoxicated.
“He was trying to get out of here. In my opinion he knew what he had done,” said Crews.
The incident left three linemen dead, two from North Carolina, the other a 60-year-old resident of Chipley well known in the community.
“Our hearts ache for this family,” said Crews.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Goedtke told police he had come north from Tampa to help storm victims, but his long criminal record spanning 18 years and 27 arrests makes police suspect he was actually there to prey on them.
“A storm of this magnitude, it certainly brings the good people out, but not only does it bring the good people out, it brings the bad people out and this guy right here, he’s a bad one,” said Crews.
Thousands of linemen continue working to restore power throughout the panhandle.
“We continue to ask people to slow down,” said Crews.
The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the community, a community already mourning losses from Hurricane Michael, now left to mourn the lives lost of those who came to make life easier
Goedtke has been charged with at least three crimes including DUI manslaughter, felony vehicular homicide and felony leaving the scene. More charges may be on the horizon.

