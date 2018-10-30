Tallahassee Battered by Trump Tweets and Cable News

President Donald Trump waded into the Florida Governor ’s race again, tweeting that Democrat Andrew Gillum was corrupt and the criticism of the Tallahassee Mayor and the capital city is giving the city a black eye.

Florida TV viewers are being bombarded with ads like this one, in multiple rotation.

“20 FBI agents have spent two years investigating the city in Andrew Gillum’s tenure,” said one ad.

On Monday, President Donald Trump tweeted that Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Gillum was a, ‘thief’.

It’s not just Floridians, but the entire nation that is seeking Gillum and his city being bashed on cable news programs.

“They just get this overall impression that Tallahassee is one of the most corrupt cities in the country and that we’re one of the most violent cities in the country and that’s really hard to overcome,” said FSU political Scientist Carol Weissert.

PR Guru and former Tallahassee Chamber Chairman Ron Sachs said the tweet was, “Somewhat unpresidential, for a president to have enough time to bother to tweet an attack on an American capital city.”

Even the local GOP chair wants people to know its about Gillum and not the city and its people.

“He’s not saying it’s a bad place to live, he saying we a have a bad, a not well run city government,” said Power.

One of the big pushes has been to attract more seniors to retire to Tallahassee, but all this advertising is likely to make that more difficult.

In the shadow of the Capitol we asked people at this local lunch spot to raise their hands is they thought Tallahassee was a great place to live.

Half did.

One person muttered, ‘This must be about Gillum’.