State Official Accused of Using Employees for Personal Debris Removal

The Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is investigating whether one of its division directors, Kelley Scott, no relation to the Governor, used three state employees to remove hurricane debris from her south Georgia home.

The state and the Miami Herald received an anonymous complaint.

Scott currently makes $130,000 a year overseeing the department’s administrative services.

Nearby homes are still littered from Hurricane Michael debris.

The DMV refused to provide any documents, citing the ongoing investigation.

We’ll keep on top of this story and bring you more as it develops.