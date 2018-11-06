Trying to Reach Election Day Voters

At 5.2 million, more votes were cast early or by mail than will be cast at polls Tuesday, and Democrat Andrew Gillum closed his campaign reaching out to those who didn’t vote before election day.

When the clock struck midnight election morning, Democrat Gubernatorial hopeful Andrew Gillum was closing his campaign at a rap concert on the FAMU campus.

“Tomorrow, we’ve got to vote like our lives depend on it,” said Gillum.

Six hours later he was on a satellite media tour of Florida news outlets.

In each interview, he urged people to vote.

“I’m not giving up on getting my share of Republican votes in this election. And I think we’re going to fare well with independents in this state,” said Gillum.

Two dozen people were waiting in line when precinct 5105 in Tallahassee opened. Traffic remained steady.

On any given election, about 1,000 people will cast ballots at one polling place located in midtown Tallahassee.

At mid-day, the number was just shy of six hundred.

Don Quarello owns a bar not far from precinct where politics is always a topic.

“But especially this mid-term election, there’s been plenty, and people pushing other people to vote that I haven’t seen in the past,” said Quarello.

With his Family in tow, Gillum spent about seven and a half minutes inside his polling place.

Afterwards he was asked what message his victory would send.

“Us wining tonight will send a message to Mr. Trump and Mr. DeSantis as well, that the politics of hate and of division, of separation, have come to an end,” said Gillum.

Sending that message means Gillum must win first, which is something a Democrat running for Governor hasn’t done since 1994.

The margins of victory in the last three gubernatorial elections have all been about one percentage point.